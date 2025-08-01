Teen arrested for capital murder in connection to deadly shooting at Leander park

The Brief An 18-year-old was arrested for capital murder He is accused of shooting and killing a 26-year-old at Robin Bledsoe Park in Leander on July 29 LPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the department



An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a Leander park.

Police said an arrest warrant for capital murder was issued for 18-year-old Shaunathan Raby, of Cedar Park.

He was arrested on July 31 in Austin.

Shaunathan Raby

What happened?

The backstory:

Police said on Tuesday, July 29, around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Robin Bledsoe Park in Leander.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for their injuries, but he later died.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Bodhi Allen Linman, of Round Rock.

This is still an active investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information, cell phone video, doorbell, or other surveillance footage related to this incident to contact the Leander Police Department via Submit a Tip on the LPD app.