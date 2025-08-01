Expand / Collapse search

Teen arrested for capital murder in connection to deadly shooting at Leander park

By
Published  August 1, 2025 4:18pm CDT
Leander
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old was arrested for capital murder
    • He is accused of shooting and killing a 26-year-old at Robin Bledsoe Park in Leander on July 29
    • LPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the department

LEANDER, Texas - An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a Leander park.

Police said an arrest warrant for capital murder was issued for 18-year-old Shaunathan Raby, of Cedar Park.

He was arrested on July 31 in Austin.

Shaunathan Raby

What happened?

The backstory:

Police said on Tuesday, July 29, around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Robin Bledsoe Park in Leander.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for their injuries, but he later died.

Related

Man shot, killed at Leander park; police investigating
article

Man shot, killed at Leander park; police investigating

A man was killed in a shooting at a Leander park Tuesday night, police said.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Bodhi Allen Linman, of Round Rock.

This is still an active investigation. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information, cell phone video, doorbell, or other surveillance footage related to this incident to contact the Leander Police Department via Submit a Tip on the LPD app.

The Source: Information from the Leander Police Department

LeanderCrime and Public Safety