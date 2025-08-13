Teen charged in connection to shooting death of girlfriend's ex

article

The Brief 17-year-old Douglas Clyde arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Atwood The shooting happened on August 8 at around 7 p.m. in East Austin



The Austin Police Department says a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend in East Austin.

Douglas Clyde is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Michael Atwood.

The backstory:

APD says that on August 8 at 6:46 p.m. its officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 2600 block of Rosewood Avenue.

Officers arrived and found Atwood in an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound.

Austin-Travis County EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Atwood was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the investigation found that a juvenile girl was with Clyde, her current boyfriend, when Clyde saw her ex-boyfriend Atwood and shot and killed him.

Clyde then left the area.

On August 9, an arrest warrant for first degree murder was issued for Clyde.

Clyde was located and arrested in Manor on August 11 by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force/Tactical Intelligence Unit.

What's next:

This case is being investigated as Austin's 38th homicide of 2025.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.