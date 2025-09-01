Teen in custody after shooting another family member in WilCo

The Brief A teen was taken into custody after a shooting in Williamson County WCSO said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Chandler Pointe Loop The victim was killed



A teen was taken into custody after a deadly shooting in Williamson County, the sheriff's office said.

The victim was a family member.

What we know:

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, on August 31, around 10 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting at a home in the 100 block of Chandler Pointe Loop, outside the city limits of Round Rock.

The caller said someone had been shot by another family member inside the home.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

WCSO said the family member believed to be responsible for the shooting was a teen. The teen was taken into custody.

If you have information about this homicide, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office CID Tip Line at 512-943-1311.