Teen gives PlayStation 5 raffle prize to neighbor battling cancer, buys more gifts for others

A Roman Catholic High School student decided he wouldn't be waiting for Christmas to get into the giving spirit this year.

Angel Otero, 16, is warming hearts with his recent acts of kindness.

It all started when Angel won a high ticket item in a raffle – a brand new PlayStation 5.

Instead of keeping it for himself, he decided to give it to his neighbor, who school officials say has been battling cancer and recently broke his leg.

The school says the neighbor's family insisted Angel take some cash in exchange for the PlayStation.

Angel "reluctantly" accepted the cash and used it to spread joy to as many others as he could.

He took the money and headed to the store, where he bought as many gifts as he could to give to other children in need.

Roman Catholic High School shared Angel's story on their Facebook page along with photos of him with his neighbor and some of the gifts he was able to buy.

