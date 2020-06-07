DC man runs 218 miles to virus-stricken ‘Nana’s’ nursing home
Endurance athlete Corey Cappelloni once ran six days through the Sahara Desert in what’s considered the most grueling foot race on Earth. But a 218-mile run to grandma after she was sickened with COVID-19 turned out to be the longest, toughest and most rewarding of his life.
Georgia couple married 64 years wouldn't let COVID-19 keep them apart
“For better or worse, in sickness and in health…” are part of the traditional marriage vows. It’s been more than 64 years since this Georgia couple made those vows and the recent coronavirus pandemic certainly put those to the test. But they will make you believe love conquers all.
Busch Gardens welcomes baby giraffe just in time for World Giraffe Day
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay welcomed a baby giraffe into the world on Friday. The male calf is the third baby born to Bea, a 14-year-old reticulated giraffe. She gave birth to Binty in 2014 and Amani in 2015.
93-year-old Fort Worth grandma leads march to make Juneteenth a national holiday
Opal Lee made her annual Juneteenth walk in grand fashion Friday.
'He was always there with us': Family recreates photo with dog from first grade to graduation
The Bliss family in New Hampshire has shared many good times with their dog Ruger, who is now facing a terminal cancer diagnosis.
Indianapolis couple separated by COVID-19 reunited after weeks apart
An Indianapolis husband and wife married for 67 years were finally reunited after five weeks apart – their longest ever separation – while the wife battled COVID-19, local media reported.
Man proposes to girlfriend via Animal Crossing after COVID-19 pandemic foiled original plan
A Utah man decided to propose to his girlfriend using the game Animal Crossing when his original plans fell through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nebraska officer seen fixing fallen US flag at auto-repair shop: 'The respect it deserves'
A Nebraska cop was caught on video attempting to rehang a fallen American flag outside of an auto repair shop on Sunday, according to a report.
Tennessee deputy thanks 2 black women for buying him breakfast at Cracker Barrel: 'BLM but so does yours!'
The note reads: “BLM But so does yours. Thank you for your service. Breakfast paid.”
Georgia mom shares post about cashier's act of kindness
A Georgia mom shared a heartwarming story on Facebook this week after a kindhearted cashier went above and beyond to help her daughter.
Georgia woman gets new kidney after best friend started transplant chain
A Georgia woman had been waiting 2.5 years for a kidney. Her friend tried to donate, but couldn't. The woman was able to find a match and her friend was able to help a total stranger.
Marine donates flag flown in Afghanistan to Spring Hill Elementary in Pflugerville ISD
Victor Mansilla says he wanted to honor the teachers, especially for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
1 year after saving choking baby during traffic stop, SC deputy becomes her godfather
A South Carolina sheriff's deputy made headlines last year when he saved the life of a 12-day-old baby who was choking.
Australian zoo celebrates orangutan’s 50th birthday with snacks and giant banner
Perth Zoo celebrated their female orangutan's 50th birthday by gifting her treats and a giant banner.
Teamwork: Brother helps sister with Leigh's disease nail slam dunk
A Massachusetts brother helped his sister with Leigh's disease slam dunk a basketball.
Kindergarten teacher does wedding ‘first look’ with students in heartwarming photoshoot
Before the pandemic, a bride-to-be did a “first look” with her kindergarten class and their reaction’s were priceless.
New York high school senior receives car, scholarship after cleaning neighborhood following protest
A high school senior opened his heart to help his community, and his good deed is paying off -- in the form of a new car and college scholarship.
Hays County Sheriff's Office announces Scramble "Fore" Kids scholarship recipients
The proceeds from this year's event provided scholarships to graduating seniors from high schools across the county.
Philadelphia-area couple gets married during peaceful protests, goes viral as footage emerges
The couple's photos have become international and iconic of Philadelphia's protests.
Austin homeless man whose bed was torched has plans to move into an apartment
Mondelli set the fundraiser up a week ago, and it has since raised thousands of dollars for Joseph. All from people who were upset with what happened to him.