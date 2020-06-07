DC man runs 218 miles to virus-stricken ‘Nana’s’ nursing home

Endurance athlete Corey Cappelloni once ran six days through the Sahara Desert in what’s considered the most grueling foot race on Earth. But a 218-mile run to grandma after she was sickened with COVID-19 turned out to be the longest, toughest and most rewarding of his life.

Georgia couple married 64 years wouldn't let COVID-19 keep them apart

“For better or worse, in sickness and in health…” are part of the traditional marriage vows. It’s been more than 64 years since this Georgia couple made those vows and the recent coronavirus pandemic certainly put those to the test. But they will make you believe love conquers all.