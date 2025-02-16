Potential racing & excessive speed cause of deadly crash: Cedar Park PD

The Brief Teen dies in deadly crash in Cedar Park Police believe excessive speed and potential racing was the cause



The backstory:

The crash happened on February 15 at around midnight on the 183 Toll Road near Scottsdale.

Cedar Park police say two vehicles were traveling southbound.

One vehicle was reportedly going 100 miles per hour while another attempted to pass it around 140 miles per hour.

The driver of the vehicle that was trying to pass, lost control and struck a guardrail.

Police identified the person who died at the scene as 19-year-old Jacob Langford.