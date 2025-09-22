Expand / Collapse search

3 teens arrested in connection with shooting that left another teen injured in Kyle

By
Published  September 22, 2025 7:14pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin
Three teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Kyle that left another teen injured.

KYLE, Texas - Three teens have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left another teenager injured back in July.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Tuesday, July 29 in the 700 block of Hometown Parkway, near Old Stagecoach Road, during a planned meet-up.

The teenage victim was taken to a nearby hospital, treated for their injuries and later released.

The investigation led police to arrest 18-year-old Diego Alejandro Tijierina of Buda and two other teenagers. 

All three have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and engaging in organized criminal activity.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Det. Carrasco at pcarrasco@cityofkyle.com or submit an anonymous tip to Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8477.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Kyle Police Department.

