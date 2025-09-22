3 teens arrested in connection with shooting that left another teen injured in Kyle

The Brief 3 teens arrested in connection with July shooting Shooting left another teen injured



Three teens have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left another teenager injured back in July.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Tuesday, July 29 in the 700 block of Hometown Parkway, near Old Stagecoach Road, during a planned meet-up.

The teenage victim was taken to a nearby hospital, treated for their injuries and later released.

The investigation led police to arrest 18-year-old Diego Alejandro Tijierina of Buda and two other teenagers.

All three have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and engaging in organized criminal activity.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Det. Carrasco at pcarrasco@cityofkyle.com or submit an anonymous tip to Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8477.