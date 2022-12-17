Tennessee transportation department worker discovers human heart in salt pile

article

An employee for the Tennessee Department of Transportation discovered a human heart in a salt pile at a state government facility.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WZTV that the government employee found the heart in a salt pile at the Tennessee Department of Transportation's facility in McEwen, Tennessee, on Thursday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that after an initial examination it was determined that the heart belonged to an adult male.

"At the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI special agents are working along with deputies with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, in investigating the discovery of a human heart in a TDOT salt facility in McEwen Thursday. An initial examination of the heart determined that it was that of an adult male," the Tennessee Bureau of investigation said.

The TBI said that it is performing "additional DNA testing" in an attempt to "determine its origin."

McEwen is located just over an hour west of Nashville, Tennessee .

