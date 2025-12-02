Texas Gov. Abbott formally requests suspension of CAIR's tax-exempt status

article

The Brief Gov. Abbott asked the U.S. Treasury to investigate CAIR and suspend its tax-exempt status. Abbott labels CAIR a terrorist-linked group; CAIR and Muslim leaders strongly deny the claims. CAIR has sued Abbott, calling his designation unconstitutional and based on false statements.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has requested the suspension of tax exemption for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

The governor's Tuesday letter to the U.S. Treasury secretary is the latest in a recent back-and-forth between Abbott and Texas Islamic leaders.

Abbott requests CAIR investigation

What we know:

Abbott addressed his letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, asking for an investigation into CAIR and the suspension of its status as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization.

Abbott says official documents refer to CAIR as a "direct subsidiary of the Muslim Brotherhood and as a 'front group' for Hamas in the United States."

What we don't know:

Bessent hasn't responded publicly to the request at the time of publishing.

Abbott labels CAIR a terrorist organization

The backstory:

Last month, Abbott designated CAIR as a "successor organization" of the Muslim Brotherhood and a Foreign Terrorist Organization under the Texas Penal Code. The designation subjects the organization to potential civil and criminal penalties, including a prohibition from purchasing land in Texas.

In a letter sent to DPS Director Colonel Freeman Martin days later, Abbott accused the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR of having "long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s 'mastership of the world.'"

Abbott's directive stated that the groups' actions to support terrorism and subvert laws through "violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable and have no place in Texas."

Texas Islamic leaders denounce Abbott

Dig deeper:

After Abbott's actions, the leaders of several Muslim groups in North Texas held a news conference to denounce the governor’s proclamation. They called Abbott's designation dangerous and destructive, denying his claims about the non-profit.

CAIR, which was founded in 1994 and is the nation's largest Muslim civil rights organization, stated in a lawsuit that the proclamation is based on "defamatory" and "provably false statements" and finds no support in Texas law.

The organization stressed that it is an independent American nonprofit that operates in full compliance with laws, and is not a member or affiliate of any foreign organization. CAIR's mission is to enhance the public's understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, and promote justice. The group has vocally condemned all forms of bigotry, unjust violence, and terrorism throughout its history.