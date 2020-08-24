Texas AG warns of price gouging, scams as tropical storms approach Gulf Coast

article

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is warning Texans to look out for price gouging and scams as two tropical storms approach the U.S. Gulf Coast.

On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott announced FEMA approval for a federal emergency declaration.

The disaster declaration was issued for the counties of Aransas, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, and Willacy.

During a declared disaster, state law prohibits price gouging.

AG Paxton says state law prohibits vendors from charging exorbitant prices for necessities such as drinking water, food, batteries, generators, towing, clothing, medical supplies, lodging, repair work and fuel during and after the crisis.

“In preparation for the coming storms, I urge all Texans to be cautious of dishonest individuals looking to scam vulnerable citizens,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office will aggressively prevent disaster scams and stands ready to prosecute any price-gouger who takes advantage of Texans.”

Price gouging is illegal, and a disaster declaration triggers stiffer penalties under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Texans in affected counties who believe they have encountered price gouging should call the Office of the Attorney General’s toll-free complaint line at (800) 621-0508 or file a complaint online at https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection/file-consumer-complaint

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to become a hurricane as it approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast, while Tropical Storm Marco is forecast to weaken and dissipate over the next few days. The cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Laura stretches from Louisiana to a portion of the Texas coast.