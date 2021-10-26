Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller recovering after heart surgery

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is recovering at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth after undergoing a cardiac catheterization procedure.

Miller was admitted to Harris Hospital on Saturday after he had experienced shortness of breath and chest discomfort that occurred on Friday.

Cardiologists successfully inserted a stent into his left anterior descending (LAD) artery to eliminate a blockage during surgery, according to a press release.

"I can now add heart surgery to my list of medical mishaps and challenges which include numerous rodeo injuries, broken bones, hip, double knee replacement, shoulder surgery, West Nile virus, COVID, and cancer. I guess that list just makes me Texas tough," Miller said.

Miller is expected to be released later this week and will recuperate at home. He expects to be back to his normal schedule and routine following a brief recovery.

