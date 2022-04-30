Texas A&M, H-E-B partnering to help on-campus residents receive grocery deliveries

Texas A&M University and H-E-B are partnering up to help students, faculty and staff to receive grocery deliveries on campus.

As part of the Campus+ partnership, people who live on campus can go online or use the H-E-B app to choose from eight dedicated delivery zones and receive grocery orders to their doorsteps for a $5 fee. Also, curbside pickup is now free.

The campus delivery option is available to all Texas A&M students, faculty and staff on the College Station main and West campuses.

"H-E-B is an iconic Texas brand and has been a long-standing partner of Texas A&M University," said Shane Hinckley, Vice President of Brand Development at Texas A&M, in a release. "We’re excited to expand our relationship to include Campus+, which allows us to bring unique services and experiences to the Aggie community, such as campus deliveries."

H-E-B has been partnered with Texas A&M Athletics since the 2005-06 school year, serving as the "Official Tailgate Headquarters" for football. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, H-E-B officials said they updated their designation to the "Official Grilling Zone" to meet Aggie fans’ game day grilling needs.