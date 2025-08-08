'The queen is back': Reveille X returns to full duties after surgery

article

The Brief Reveille X is back to full duties after surgery, Texas A&M President Mark Welsh III said Friday. The First Lady of Aggieland underwent surgery for glaucoma last month and veterinarians found abnormal tissue resulting in them removing her right eye out of an abundance of caution. Welsh said Friday that pathology results showed the tissue was benign.



The First Lady of Aggieland, Miss Reveille X, is back to full duties at Texas A&M after a successful surgery and a positive pathology report.

President Mark Welsh III gave an update on Friday morning that tissue removed during a recent surgery was benign.

Reveille X's eye surgery

The backstory:

Last month, the university said Miss Rev was experiencing discomfort and cloudiness in her right eye. She was later diagnosed with glaucoma, an eye disease that damages the optic nerve and can lead to blindness.

During surgery, veterinarians found abnormal tissue and removed her eye.

In Friday's update, Welsh said the tissue was benign and "the best possible result for our beloved Miss Rev."

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 28: Aggies mascot Reveille X stands on the sidelines at the Southwest Classic between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies on September 28, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

What they're saying:

"She has been recovering remarkably well," Welsh said. "Her stitches have been removed, and she has resumed her eat, play, rule-the-world schedule."

Welsh went on to thank the veterinarians at Texas A&M Veterinary Teaching Hospital and Mascot Corporal Wilson Winchester for caring for Miss Rev.

With her stitches removed, Miss Rev is expected to resume her campus duties, like going to classes and cheering on the Aggies.

"Fall in Aggieland just wouldn’t be the same without Reveille X leading the way!" the university said on Facebook.

Welsh also put out a stark warning to other campus critters.

"Squirrels, consider this your notice: the queen is back!" Welsh said.