Texas Capitol Christmas trees to be delivered by horse-drawn carriage

The Brief Christmas trees for Texas Capitol to be delivered by horse-drawn carriage Annual tree delivery, presentation ceremony set for 11 a.m. Trees will be displayed in Texas House, Senate and Governor's Office



Christmas trees for the Texas Capitol will be delivered by horse-drawn carriage Monday morning.

What we know:

The annual tree delivery and presentation ceremony is set for 11 a.m. at the South steps of the Capitol on Dec. 1.

Elizabeth Burrows, the First Lady of the Texas House; Cecilia Abbott, the First Lady of Texas; and Patsy Spaw, the Secretary of the Texas Senate, will be part of the ceremony.

Three seven-foot Fraser firs and one 12-foot Fraser fir have been donated by the Texas Christmas Tree Growers Association for the Texas House, Texas Senate and the Governor's office.