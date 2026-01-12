Texas Children's announces launch of its first pediatric helicopter

The Brief Texas Children's announced the launch of its first pediatric helicopter The Texas Children's Hospital system will be the first to operate its own helicopter in Austin, traveling distances of up to 120 miles



Texas Children’s announced the launch of its first pediatric helicopter. It's a major milestone.

Texas Children's is now the first pediatric hospital system to operate its own helicopter in Austin, designed to bring specialized care in a timely fashion.

What they're saying:

"Time is of the essence when you're facing a sick child," said Hannah Scfcik, a registered nurse at Texas Children's.

The Kangaroo Crew is Texas Children’s specialized transport team for pediatric, neonatal, and high-risk maternal patients.

Previously, the team would race through the streets of Austin in an ambulance to get children the help they need. Now, they’ll take to the skies.

"The helicopter is basically a flying intensive care unit. It has a respiratory therapist and a nurse on board. We can bring in medical specialists depending upon what the child needs. It can also accommodate a parent who may want to travel with the patient here into the hospital," said Dr. Jeff Shilt, president of Austin and central Texas, Texas Children’s.

The Texas Children's Hospital system will be the first to operate its own helicopter in Austin traveling distances of up to 120 miles.

The team's fleet now includes two helicopters, ground ambulances, and a fixed wing aircraft.

"When you have a baby that's just been born or a sick teenager or anything like that, the helicopter allows us to decrease the out of facility time, so we're not bumping down the road with a sick child. We can just quickly pick up in the air and arrive at Texas Children's Hospital," said Scfcik.

6-year-old Maxine Garza Purisima was diagnosed with a rare lung disease that only about 500 other people have. With the helicopter, Maxine can be moved to specialized care quickly if she needs.

"Maxine represents the very reason this helicopter exists. To make sure children with complex, life-threatening conditions in central Texas and surrounding areas can reach the right experts quickly without added distance standing in the way," said Shilt.

For Maxine's mom, Connie, the new service provides some much-needed relief for her daughter.

"It's been very eye-opening and amazing to be able to share our story and to be able to speak to people in the community about it. So I think it offers a really good potential for everybody that needs help around here," said Garza Purisima.

In the summer, the helicopter is looking to expand its reach even further from 120 miles to 200.