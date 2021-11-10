Texas cops seek charges against woman seen in video throwing soup at restaurant worker

Authorities in Texas said Tuesday that they intend to charge the woman seen in a viral video who allegedly threw soup in the face of a worker in a Mexican restaurant.

Police in Temple said the incident occurred Sunday at about 1:30 p.m. inside Sol De Jalisco, KCentv.com reported.

Jannelle Broland, the manager, said the woman had complained about her soup being too hot.

"Every time I would mention a refund or a free replacement meal, she would just cut me off and kept saying ‘This is f------ ridiculous’ or 'Look at this s---,'" Broland told DailyMail.com. "She did not seem to want anything, just to berate me."

At one point during the confrontation, the woman could be seen splashing Broland with the soup, according to the video. Broland said the soup had cooled off by the time of the incident.

"The spices from it are what hit me the most," she said, according to the report. "I remember feeling the warmth of the soup, but my eyes burned so bad. My nose was burning. It kind of took my breath away for a second because just the burning I was really in shock from it all."

The report said the woman has been barred from the restaurant and charges were pending.

