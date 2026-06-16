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Multiple catalytic converters, meth, Xanax and more seized in Lee County traffic stop

By
FOX 7 Austin
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 16, 2026 12:18 PM CDT
Published June 16, 2026 12:18 PM CDT

The Brief

    • 3 people facing drug, gun, assault and theft charges after Lee County traffic stop
    • Deputies were investigating an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon report
    • 9 catalytic converters, meth, Xanax, a gun and drug paraphernalia were seized

GIDDINGS, Texas - Three people are facing multiple charges in Lee County related to drugs, guns and stolen catalytic converters after a traffic stop.

The arrests stem from a June 15 call about an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at a Giddings-area home.

What they're saying:

While investigating the assault, deputies found the suspects' vehicle at a local business and made a traffic stop. A K-9 unit deployed to the scene alerted to the presence of drugs in the car.

Deputies searched the car and found:

  • Around 5.28 grams (or about 0.19 ounces) of methamphetamine
  • Around 3.53 grams (or about 0.12 ounces) of Xanax
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • 9 mm handgun
  • 9 catalytic converters

Three people were arrested, charged and booked into the Lee County Jail.

Laryssa Ashlee Muniz (Lee County Jail)

Laryssa Ashlee Muniz of Giddings is facing:

  • 1 count of second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
  • 1 count of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (Xanax)
  • 1 count of misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon
  • 1 count of state-jail felony unlawful possession of catalytic converters

Juan Carlos Ramirez (Lee County Jail)

Juan Carlos Ramirez of Giddings is facing:

  • 1 count of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
  • 1 count of second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
  • 1 count of state-jail felony unlawful possession of catalytic converters

Kiev-Ry Soun (Lee County Jail)

Kiev-Ry Soun of Alvin is facing:

  • 1 count of state-jail felony unlawful possession of catalytic converters

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Lee County Sheriff's Office

Crime and Public SafetyGiddings