Multiple catalytic converters, meth, Xanax and more seized in Lee County traffic stop

The Brief 3 people facing drug, gun, assault and theft charges after Lee County traffic stop Deputies were investigating an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon report 9 catalytic converters, meth, Xanax, a gun and drug paraphernalia were seized



Three people are facing multiple charges in Lee County related to drugs, guns and stolen catalytic converters after a traffic stop.

The arrests stem from a June 15 call about an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at a Giddings-area home.

What they're saying:

While investigating the assault, deputies found the suspects' vehicle at a local business and made a traffic stop. A K-9 unit deployed to the scene alerted to the presence of drugs in the car.

Deputies searched the car and found:

Around 5.28 grams (or about 0.19 ounces) of methamphetamine

Around 3.53 grams (or about 0.12 ounces) of Xanax

Drug paraphernalia

9 mm handgun

9 catalytic converters

Three people were arrested, charged and booked into the Lee County Jail.

Laryssa Ashlee Muniz (Lee County Jail)

Laryssa Ashlee Muniz of Giddings is facing:

1 count of second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

1 count of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (Xanax)

1 count of misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon

1 count of state-jail felony unlawful possession of catalytic converters

Juan Carlos Ramirez (Lee County Jail)

Juan Carlos Ramirez of Giddings is facing:

1 count of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

1 count of second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

1 count of state-jail felony unlawful possession of catalytic converters

Kiev-Ry Soun (Lee County Jail)

Kiev-Ry Soun of Alvin is facing:

1 count of state-jail felony unlawful possession of catalytic converters