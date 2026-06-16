Multiple catalytic converters, meth, Xanax and more seized in Lee County traffic stop
GIDDINGS, Texas - Three people are facing multiple charges in Lee County related to drugs, guns and stolen catalytic converters after a traffic stop.
The arrests stem from a June 15 call about an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at a Giddings-area home.
What they're saying:
While investigating the assault, deputies found the suspects' vehicle at a local business and made a traffic stop. A K-9 unit deployed to the scene alerted to the presence of drugs in the car.
Deputies searched the car and found:
- Around 5.28 grams (or about 0.19 ounces) of methamphetamine
- Around 3.53 grams (or about 0.12 ounces) of Xanax
- Drug paraphernalia
- 9 mm handgun
- 9 catalytic converters
Three people were arrested, charged and booked into the Lee County Jail.
Laryssa Ashlee Muniz (Lee County Jail)
Laryssa Ashlee Muniz of Giddings is facing:
- 1 count of second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- 1 count of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (Xanax)
- 1 count of misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon
- 1 count of state-jail felony unlawful possession of catalytic converters
Juan Carlos Ramirez (Lee County Jail)
Juan Carlos Ramirez of Giddings is facing:
- 1 count of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- 1 count of second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- 1 count of state-jail felony unlawful possession of catalytic converters
Kiev-Ry Soun (Lee County Jail)
Kiev-Ry Soun of Alvin is facing:
- 1 count of state-jail felony unlawful possession of catalytic converters
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Lee County Sheriff's Office