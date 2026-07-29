Texas puppy business under investigation by Attorney General’s Office

The Brief The Texas Attorney General’s Office has launched an investigation into a dog selling business. Lone Star Pups, based in Caldwell, Texas, specializes in doodle and designer dog breeds, according to officials. State officials said they are investigating whether the business makes misleading claims about the origin and care of the puppies it sells.



A Texas puppy-selling business is under investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

What we know:

State officials said Wednesday they are investigating Lone Star Pups, LLC, based in Caldwell, Texas, which specializes in doodle and designer dog breeds.

According to the AG’s office, the investigation centers around possible misleading claims about the origin and veterinary care of the puppies being sold.

The AG’s office claimed that Lone Star Pups is using veterinary exams conducted in an area of Ohio that is known for large-scale breeding operations.

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According to the AG’s office, the business also claims that most of their breeding dogs are certified by the Orthopedic Foundation for Animals, but only conduct two of the four tests that are required to earn the certification. That certificate is meant to show that the animals are free from specific genetic or inherited diseases, according to OFA.

The AG’s office said it also has questions about the fine print in a 10-year health guarantee that Lone Star Pups markets.

What they're saying:

"Purchasing a new puppy is an exciting moment for many Texas families, and that excitement should never be exploited by companies hiding the truth behind false promises and fine print," said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. "Texans deserve honest information about their new family pets, the veterinary care they receive, and the promises that a company is actually willing to honor. My office will hold accountable any business that deceives Texas consumers."

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The other side:

Lone Star Pups provided the following statement to FOX Local:



"We have seen what’s been circulating online and wanted to make a statement that, as of today, we have not been contacted directly by the Texas Attorney General’s Office or received any formal request for information.

"Lone Star Pups is committed to operating with integrity and transparency. We support any efforts by government officials to promote honesty, transparency, and consumer protection in the online puppy industry. We will fully cooperate with any inquiry and are happy to provide any requested documents or information.

"We have proudly connected families with healthy, well-socialized puppies and stood behind our health guarantee. We are incredibly grateful for the trust of the many Lone Star Pups families we have served and remain committed to supporting our customers every step of the way."