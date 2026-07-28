Travis County deadly crash: Motorcyclist killed after being hit by 2 vehicles

The Brief A motorcyclist was killed in a deadly crash in the northbound lanes of TX-130 Toll near Decker Lake Road in Travis County on July 28 While the rider was on the road, they were hit by two vehicles: an SUV and a Tesla The driver of the SUV hit the rider and initially left the scene. They then returned and were charged by officials The Tesla driver was operating in autopilot mode when they hit the motorcyclist



A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by two different cars in Travis County.

The backstory:

According to Texas DPS, on Tuesday, July 28, around 5:10 a.m., troopers responded to a deadly crash on the northbound lanes of TX-130 Toll near Decker Lake Road in Travis County.

A preliminary investigation stated that a motorcycle was heading north when the rear tire had a blowout, causing the motorcyclist to lose control. The rider was ejected into the road, and the motorcycle came to a rest on the shoulder.

An SUV hit the rider and initially left the scene. DPS said the driver then returned and was charged with failure to stop and render aid.

Also, it was determined the motorcyclist was hit by a second car, a Tesla which was operating in autopilot mode. The Tesla driver said the car didn't detect the rider on the road.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, DPS said.

The crash remains under investigation.