Texas dove population up, promising good season for hunters

The Brief Texas dove hunters can expect a strong season when it opens on Sept. 1, with mourning dove populations trending near historic highs. Heavy spring storms may have impacted some nesting areas, but abundant summer rainfall created excellent breeding conditions statewide. Hunters are advised to scout for birds, prepare for the heat, and ensure they have all required licenses and certifications.



Despite some early weather challenges, Texas dove hunters can expect a strong season when it opens on Sept. 1, with mourning dove populations trending near historic highs.

Dove Season 2025

What we know:

Spring surveys from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) estimate the statewide mourning dove population at 35.9 million birds, a 5% increase from last year and 28% above the long-term average. The white-winged dove population is estimated at 11.7 million, slightly down from a record high last year but still the third-highest on record.

Owen Fitzsimmons, TPWD's Webless Migratory Game Bird Program Leader, said heavy storms this spring likely impacted nesting in certain areas, particularly parts of the Hill Country. However, milder temperatures and abundant rainfall created excellent breeding conditions across most of the state this summer.

What they're saying:

"We’re in a very strong position heading into the opener," Fitzsimmons said. He added that the spring and summer rains should also lead to a plentiful supply of food sources for doves later in the year.

Hunters are advised that birds may be scattered while food and water are widely available, but as the August heat dries things out, larger groups will likely gather at watering holes. The TPWD recommends scouting agricultural fields or areas with native food sources like sunflower and croton.

Texas leads the nation in dove hunting, with more than 300,000 hunters participating each year, generating more than $500 million in economic activity.

Dig deeper:

Hunters are reminded to prepare for the early-season heat by bringing plenty of water and being mindful of their dogs in dense vegetation. All hunters must have a valid hunting license, a Migratory Game Bird Endorsement, and HIP certification. Additionally, anyone born after Sept. 1, 1971, must have completed a hunter education course.

Dove Season 2025 Dates

The regular dove season dates are as follows:

North Zone: Sept. 1 – Nov. 9 and Dec. 19, 2025 – Jan. 7, 2026

Central Zone: Sept. 1 – Oct. 26 and Dec. 12, 2025 – Jan. 14, 2026

South Zone: Sept. 14 – Oct. 26 and Dec. 12, 2025 – Jan. 22, 2026

Special White-Winged Dove Days in the South Zone will be held from Sept. 5-7 and Sept. 12-13. During this time, hunting is limited from noon to sunset with a 15-bird daily bag limit, including no more than two mourning doves and two white-tipped doves. The regular daily limit for the South Zone begins on Sept. 14.

