Texas DPS continues Saturday services for CDLs at select offices

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says it is continuing Saturday services at select offices for those needing to apply, renew, replace or upgrade their license this month.

Participating driver license offices will offer a limited number of appointments for commercial drivers licenses (CDLs) on Dec. 4 and 11 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Dec. 18 from 7 to 11 a.m.

"We’re adding more Saturday dates for CDL appointments to get additional qualified commercial drivers on the road to help our supply chain problems," said DPS Director Steven McCraw. "Texas is doing its part to aid the state and nation in getting goods to those who need them."

Three offices in Central Texas will be offering Saturday services:

Georgetown: 1070 Westinghouse Rd, Georgetown, 78626

New Braunfels: 119 Conrads Road, New Braunfels, 78130

San Antonio Southeast: 6502 S New Braunfels St, San Antonio, 78223

Scheduling an appointment

To use the Saturday services, drivers must book an appointment online for a specific day and time. To schedule an appointment or check availability, drivers can visit the online appointment scheduler .

Upon arrival at the driver license office, drivers can check-in at the kiosk inside or from their mobile device. Drivers can only check-in up to 30 minutes prior to their appointment time.

Texas DPS is also reminding drivers unable to keep their existing appointments to cancel as soon as they can. While the department is working to serve as many customers as possible, people not showing up for their appointments continues to be a major obstacle. The current no-show rate is 28%, which negatively impacts our ability to get Texans the services they need.

Driver license offices will remain open Monday through Friday during normal operating hours to assist customers with both commercial and non-commercial driver license needs. Appointments may be booked up to six months in advance for a specific day and time, says Texas DPS.

