Texas DPS increasing enforcement for Thanksgiving holiday

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking drivers to make safety a top priority during the Thanksgiving holiday as more people are expected to hit the roads.

“As we prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, we want to remind every Texan of their duty to drive defensively and help keep our roadways safe,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw in a news release. “The holidays may look different this year, but it is still up to each of us to obey traffic laws and make safety our top priority behind the wheel.”

As part of the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative, DPS troopers will be increasing patrols beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 29.

Troopers will be looking for drivers who violate the law, including those who are speeding, driving while intoxicated, failing to wear a seat belt, driving without insurance, and not complying with the state’s "Move Over, Slow Down" law, among other traffic violations.

In addition to Operation CARE, DPS troopers are also participating in the annual "Click It or Ticket initiative, which runs through Nov. 29, with an emphasis on enforcing seat belt use for both drivers and passengers.

