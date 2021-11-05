Texas DPS looking to return items stolen by Austin organized theft ring

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is looking to return stolen items recovered earlier this week.

DPS says its Capitol Region Criminal Investigations Division, in collaboration with Austin Police Department property crimes detectives, recovered numerous stolen items from an organized theft ring that was operating in the Austin area.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) recovered numerous stolen items earlier this week from an organized theft ring operating in the Austin area.

The recovered items include power tools, welding equipment, toolboxes, hand tools, bicycles and several other items. DPS is seeking the public’s help in identifying and returning the stolen items to the rightful owners.

Those wanting to claim their stolen item, or if they know the identity of the owners, are asked to contact DPS at CLE@dps.texas.gov. Ownership will be verified, says DPS.

This investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available.

