Texas DPS needs help finding pickup involved in deadly hit-and-run

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) needs help finding a Dodge Ram that might have been involved in a deadly hit and run.

DPS says a vehicle hit a pedestrian on FM 973 near Tesla Road in Southeast Travis County on December 6, 2022 between 9:45 and 11 p.m.

The body was found the next morning by a passerby who notified law enforcement officials.

DPS says evidence left at the scene indicates the suspect vehicle may be a 2016 to 2018 Dodge Ram Pickup with damage to the front right headlight area.

If you or any parts store or collision repair shops noticed a vehicle matching the damage, please contact the Austin DPS Communications Department at (512) 424-7391.