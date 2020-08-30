Texas DPS searching for driver who fled after striking, killing cyclist
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Police are currently searching for a suspect in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist in Williamson County.
According to Texas DPS, a male bicyclist was hit Sunday morning by a GMC Yukon that was travelling westbound on Ronald Reagan Blvd. Police say, for unknown reasons, the driver of the Yukon travelled onto the right shoulder of the roadway and struck the male bicyclist. Police say the driver of the Yukon then fled the scene on foot.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS
Generic image of police lights.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
The suspect has been described as a Hispanic male between the height of 5'8 - 5'10, with a thin build wearing a red/white shirt.
Advertisement
Police are asking anyone who sees a person matching the description to call 911.