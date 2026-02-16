Texas Senate race: U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett focuses on accountability, creating a better future

The Brief FOX 7 will feature the candidates who will appear on the ballot in this primary election cycle U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett spoke on her bid for the U.S. Senate She said she is focused on accountability and creating a better future for the next generation of voters



FOX 7 will feature the candidates who will appear on the ballot in this primary election cycle.

Today, the station is highlighting a Democratic contender running for the U.S. Senate seat, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett's bid for Senate

Three candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate general election in November.

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, of Dallas, and State Rep. James Talarico, of Austin, are the frontrunners to determine who will face the GOP nominee. Businessman Ahmad Hassan is also running in the primary.

Crockett announced her bid for Senate in December.

"Every time we think about those really important pieces of the legislature and whether they have come to a positive conclusion, it's typically the Senate, where things have been held up, whether we're talking about voting rights or whether we are talking about reproductive access," said U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas.

Crockett represents the 30th Congressional District, which covers parts of Dallas and Tarrant counties. She serves on the House Judiciary Committee and is a ranking member of the Subcommittee on Oversight.

Before her election to Congress, Crockett represented the 100th District in the Texas House from 2021 to 2023.

She believes her experience, from her start in politics to the present, gives her an edge as she tries to shift the state's political landscape.

"My very first role in politics was as a county party chair in East Texas, Bowie County," said U.S. Rep. Crockett. "It was there in rural Texas where I used to live that I was able to begin to engage and try to make sure that I could learn about the difficulties that sometimes exist as it relates to Democrats in rural parts of Texas."

Texas Democrats have attempted to flip the seat for decades, not having won a statewide office since 1994.

"The governor has decided that he was going to spend over a million dollars against me right before the primary, which would suggest that the governor is concerned about me being on the ballot as well," said Crockett. "He didn't spend that against my opponent. And so, no matter what the Republicans may say, I don't know who spends that kind of money just to do it."

Crockett said her top campaign priority is affordability.

"The first thing that we could do on day one is to rein in the tariffs," said Crockett. "I'm really excited to say that last week, the House started a process, and we got enough votes from the Republican side to start to rein in some of those tariffs. We still have a lot more work to do."

She is also focused on accountability and creating a better future for the next generation of voters.

"People want to see fighters and prior to Trump ever taking office, we saw that the overall approval ratings for the Democratic Party as a whole, that they were declining," said Crockett. "It was because they didn't feel like people were fighting. When I show up in committee, I show up very authentically me."

Crockett is known for her public clashes and outspoken opinions. She says authenticity is her greatest strength.

"It's clear that I'm saying things that my staff most likely did not tell me to say," said Crockett. "But I think that in this unique moment, at this inflection point, people want to know, are you real or not? And I think that that is what they get from me."

As for her plans leading up to the March primary, Crockett said she will continue focusing on her work in Congress.

"We are currently in a partial government shutdown," said Crockett. "We've been told that there is going to be a 48-hour notice of when it is that we're supposed to return to DC, which is super fun, as I'm going through early voting. And I also have depositions that I have to engage in as it relates to Epstein."

"I don't believe that you should be asking for a promotion and not showing up and doing your job at the job that you already have," said Crockett. "So I'll definitely be doing that."

On the Republican ticket, incumbent Sen. John Cornyn is seeking reelection. He is facing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt of Houston.

The first day of early voting is Tuesday, Feb. 17.