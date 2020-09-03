Texas DPS to increase enforcement during Labor Day weekend

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be increasing enforcement and is encouraging all motorists to practice safe driving habits and exercise caution during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

Texas DPS says that beginning Friday, September 4, through Monday, September 7, the Texas Highway Patrol will be looking for drivers who violate the law, including those "not wearing their seat belts, speeding, driving while intoxicated, and failing to comply with the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations."

“DPS reminds all travelers to be responsible and practice safe driving habits this Labor Day,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “It’s imperative for everyone to do their part to keep our roadways safe, and DPS will also do our part by increasing patrols and enforcing traffic laws this holiday weekend.”

Safety tips from Texas DPS:

Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it, so you can keep your eyes on the road.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

On multi-lane roadways, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).

If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.

Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.

Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling.

In 2019 DPS Troopers issued 102,274 citations and warnings during the LAbor Day weekend. Those citations included 10,506 citations for speeding; 1,461 seat belt and child safety restraint citations; and 938 warnings and citations for Move Over, Slow Down violations.

There were an additional 489 DWI arrests, 358 fugitive arrests, and 354 felony arrests.