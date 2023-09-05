Texas driver's license offices to reopen Sept. 11 following week-long closure

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Driver License Offices will reopen for regular business hours statewide on Monday, Sept. 11 following the closure caused by the driver license system upgrade. Online services will also be available.

Over the Labor Day weekend, the Driver License Division began upgrading the DL system as part of its State-to-State (S2S) implementation plan. All offices closed on Friday, Sept. 1, and were scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

However, despite prior testing, a capacity issue caused by the upgrade overloaded the system and services became unavailable.

"We understand the frustration the extended upgrade has caused to those customers who had their appointments canceled this week, and we apologize for the inconvenience. Our customer service team is contacting impacted Texans via preferred email or phone to give them priority rebooking as quickly as possible," DPS said in a statement.

DL offices will be extending hours in high-volume areas in order to accommodate rebooked appointments in the short-term. During this time, walk-in service will be very limited or unavailable at most locations as we work to serve those people who were impacted this week.

Anyone who had an appointment that was canceled Sept. 5-8 and has not yet been rebooked is asked to email CUSTOMERSERVICEDL@dps.texas.gov and include your name and preferred DL office for assistance.