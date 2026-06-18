Texas drug mule who hid 40 pounds of fentanyl in car with child sentenced to 24 years

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The Brief A Big Lake woman was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for working as a drug mule for a transnational drug smuggling ring. Border officers found 40 pounds of fentanyl hidden behind a trap door in her car during a 2022 crossing with her young son at the Del Rio Port of Entry. The woman was held responsible for smuggling 286 pounds of fentanyl overall, which investigators say was destined for the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.



A Big Lake woman has been sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for her role as a drug mule for a transnational criminal organization.

Anahi Sanchez, 28, was sentenced in a Del Rio federal court to 288 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The backstory:

The sentence stems from an April 4, 2022, incident in which Sanchez attempted to enter the United States from Mexico through the Del Rio Port of Entry. Driving a Chevrolet Camaro with her young son inside, Sanchez told U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers that they were returning home after visiting family in Mexico.

A secondary inspection of the vehicle revealed anomalies near the rear wheel wells, and a canine unit alerted officers to the presence of narcotics. A physical search uncovered 30 packages containing a total of 18 kilograms (nearly 40 pounds) of fentanyl hidden behind a trap door. Sanchez was arrested at the scene.

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Investigators later determined that Sanchez was a regular courier for a smuggling ring, routinely crossing the international border in various vehicles loaded with narcotics destined for the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. In total, authorities held Sanchez accountable for the distribution of approximately 130 kilograms (286 pounds) of fentanyl.

Sanchez was indicted in May 2022 on five federal counts, including drug trafficking, importation, and money laundering. She pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge in December 2022.

What they're saying:

"This prosecution is part of the Homeland Security Task Force initiative," U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Justin R. Simmons said in a statement, noting the interagency effort aimed at dismantling transnational criminal organizations and cartels.