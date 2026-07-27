2 teens arrested, 3 handguns seized after downtown parking garage shooting

The Brief 2 teens arrested, 3 handguns seized after parking garage shooting Incident happened at a garage on Trinity Street across from the First Baptist Church of Austin No injuries were reported



Two teenagers were arrested and three handguns were seized after a shooting at a parking garage on Trinity Street over the weekend.

What they're saying:

Austin police responded to reports of gunfire at a parking garage at 811 Trinity Street, across from the First Baptist Church of Austin, just before 1 a.m. on July 26.

Officers working nearby reportedly heard multiple gunshots and saw cars rapidly leaving the garage. More shots were heard as officers arrived on scene.

Officers established a perimeter around the parking garage and blocked the exits before entering to see if there were any victims or suspects on scene.

Several individuals were detained, and multiple firearms were recovered during the search.

Jefferson David Guzman Barrera (Austin Police Department)

APD says that a 17-year-old male was seen with a gun after shots were fired, and then was seen trying to hide it inside a car.

The teen has been identified as Jefferson David Guzman Barrera and he faces two charges, one for discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities and one for unlawful carrying of a weapon.

A second teenager, a 16-year-old male, was also detained while attempting to flee on foot. Officers found a handgun with an extended magazine on him, then a second handgun concealed inside a car the teen had driven there.

The 16-year-old has been charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Officers also recovered multiple shell casings at the scene. However, despite multiple rounds having been fired inside the parking garage, no injuries were reported, says APD.