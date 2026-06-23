Texas fireworks sales open June 24: What to know before buying

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The Brief Texans can legally purchase fireworks for the Fourth of July starting Wednesday, June 24 through midnight on July 5, 2026. State fire marshal inspectors are actively checking roadside stands to ensure they have valid safety permits and safe off-road parking. Officials warn that no fireworks are safe for kids and note that standard sparklers can burn at a dangerous 2000 degrees.



Texans planning to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks can begin purchasing them on Wednesday this week, as the state's primary summer fireworks sales season gets underway.

Texas fireworks regulations, dates

What we know:

According to the Texas Department of Insurance's State Fire Marshal's Office, the statewide Fourth of July fireworks sales period begins June 24 and runs through 11:59 p.m. July 5, 2026.

State officials are also reminding consumers to buy fireworks only from permitted retailers and to follow safety guidelines to prevent injuries and fires.

Investigators and inspectors with the State Fire Marshal's Office routinely inspect roadside fireworks stands and retail locations during major selling seasons, including the Fourth of July and New Year's holidays, to ensure operators comply with state safety regulations.

4th of July Fireworks Safety Tips

What they're saying:

Officials advise consumers to look for valid State Fire Marshals' Office permits at friendly stands and to avoid locations that require parking on the side of a roadway. Stands should have adequate, well-lit parking and clearly posted "No Smoking" signs.

The agency also warns Texans not to ignite fireworks within 100 feet of a fireworks stand.

While the State Fire Marshal's Office recommends attending professional fireworks displays, Texans who choose to use consumer fireworks should purchase products labeled as 1.4G fireworks and carefully follow manufacturer instructions.

"There are no safe fireworks for children," the agency said in a recent safety message. Officials noted that sparklers can burn at temperatures approaching 2,000 degrees, which is hot enough to cause serious burns.

When can you legally buy fireworks in Texas?

Big picture view:

Texas law allows retail fireworks sales only during designated periods throughout the year. In addition to the Fourth of July season, sales may be authorized around Lunar New Year, Texas Independence Day, Cinco de Mayo, Juneteenth, New Year's and certain county-approved holidays, depending on local commissioner’s court approval.

What you can do:

Residents who observe unsafe conditions at a fireworks stand are encouraged to contact their local fire marshal or the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Additional fireworks safety information is available through the Texas Department of Insurance's State Fire Marshal's Office.