ICE arrests in downtown Austin sparks protests outside City Hall

The Brief Four people were arrested by ICE in downtown Austin on August 7 Texas DPS said they initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of César Chávez and Guadalupe Streets. ICE was then called for assistance to arrest the individuals The arrests were met with protests outside Austin City Hall



An immigration enforcement operation unfolded directly outside Austin City Hall on Thursday morning, interrupting a city budget meeting and drawing sharp condemnation from local officials and community advocates.

The backstory:

Texas DPS said on Friday, August 7, around 9:30 a.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of César Chávez and Guadalupe Streets. The driver they pulled over was driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

"The troopers on scene were federally certified Designated Immigration Officers under Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. After determining the driver lacked proper identification and that all four occupants were unlawfully present in the United States, troopers contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which took the individuals into custody," Texas DPS said.

The driver received a warning for driving the wrong way and a citation for operating a vehicle without a driver's license.

Dig deeper:

Word of the detentions quickly reached inside City Hall, where the Austin City Council was holding a budget meeting. Community members and city officials addressed the council during public comment, expressing outrage over the location and timing of the enforcement action.

"I am imploring you to please use your power and political connections to seek justice for the three construction workers who were chained and kidnapped by ICE a little over an hour ago, just a few yards from here," said Daniela Silva during the meeting.

Elliott Trahan, a District 10 resident and local teacher, witnessed the operation as he arrived at City Hall.

"I got here on my bike and as soon as I arrived and pulled up, I happened upon our neighbors being kidnapped in a raid that looked like it was mostly facilitated by DPS," Trahan said.

Following the incident, Austin City Council Members José Velásquez, Zohran Qadri, and Vanessa Fuentes released a joint statement criticizing the enforcement operation.

"Austin is stronger because of our immigrant community, and we will continue standing alongside them," the council members wrote in part.

Community advocacy organizations issued online alerts shortly after the arrests, advising residents of their legal rights during traffic stops and providing hotline information to support the families of those detained.

Federal immigration officials have not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the status of the individuals in custody.

What they're saying:

ICE statement

"On Aug. 6, ICE took custody of four illegal aliens following a request for assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety, who arrested them after conducting a vehicle stop in Austin, Texas. They remain in ICE custody pending the outcome of their immigration proceedings.

This action reflects ICE San Antonio’s continued partnership with state and local law enforcement agencies to uphold the law, support public safety, and respond to requests for assistance from partner agencies.

ICE encourages all illegal aliens to take control of their departure using the CBP Home app. The United States is offering eligible illegal aliens $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport now. ICE encourages individuals unlawfully present in the United States to take advantage of this opportunity and preserve the possibility of returning to the United States legally in the future."

Austin City Council members' statement

Statement from Fuentes, Council Member José Velásquez, and Council Member Zohaib "Zo" Qadri, District 9, regarding this morning’s ICE operation outside Austin City Hall.

"Abolish and Prosecute ICE.

This morning, Texas DPS, in coordination with ICE, arrested and detained three construction workers in a traffic stop outside Austin City Hall. We understand that Austin Police were not involved.

We condemn this weaponization of law enforcement in the strongest possible terms. Our immigrant neighbors belong here. Period.

We are grateful that Austinites were on the ground immediately to connect with the families of those arrested and provide support during an incredibly difficult moment. We are still gathering information about exactly what occurred and will continue to share updates as we learn more.

Austin is stronger because of our immigrant community, and we will continue standing alongside them."

DPS statement

"On Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, just before 9:30 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers assigned to the Capitol Region saw a vehicle driving the wrong way down a one-way street in downtown Austin and conducted a traffic stop at Cesar Chavez and Guadalupe Street near Austin City Hall. During the traffic stop, the driver did not have proper identification, and the Troopers on scene – who are federally certified Designated Immigration Officers under 287g – determined all four individuals in the vehicle were not lawfully present in the United States. ICE was contacted for assistance and took custody of all four individuals. A citation for no driver license and a warning for driving the wrong way on a one-way were issued to the driver of the vehicle."