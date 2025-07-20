Czech search and rescue team comes to Texas to help with flood recovery efforts

The Brief Crews from the Czech Republic are assisting with search efforts in Kerr County. The 16-member search and rescue team includes rescue dogs and technical specialists. Kerr County was devastated by flooding on the morning of July 4th.



Crews have come from all over Texas, the United States and around the world to help with search and recovery efforts in Kerr County, Texas.

Three people are considered missing after the devastating flooding over July 4th weekend.

Czech search team

A 16-member search and rescue team from the Czech Republic was among the groups that came to Texas to help.

The Urban Search and Rescue Unit includes rescue dogs and technical specialists.

They were brought to Texas through an agreement between the Czech Embassy in Washington and the Texas National Guard.

On Saturday, Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice met with Jan Havránek, Deputy Head of Mission for the Czech Republic Embassy in Washington, D.C., to show him the Emergency Operations Center in Kerrville.

The City of Kerrville says Rice thanked Havránek and his unit for their willingness to lend a helping hand.

"The mutual relations that have been enjoyed by the Czech Republic and the United States of America are unparalleled in modern history," Vanicek said earlier this month. "The positive cooperations between these two independent partners continues to grow, and we remain inseparably bound by common values and shared history."

Texas flooding

At least 135 people were killed when heavy rains caused flooding across Central Texas over July 4th weekend.

Kerr County, which is home to several camps along the Guadalupe River, was the hardest hit.

Recovery efforts in the area are still underway.