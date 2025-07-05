Texas flooding: Gov. Abbott declares July 6 as ‘Day of Prayer’

The Brief Gov. Abbott declares July 6 as "Day of Prayer" amid deadly flooding in Central Texas At least 43 people are dead in Kerr County with more than 800 people being rescued In the Austin area, at least four people are dead



Gov. Greg Abbott has declared July 6 as a "Day of Prayer" amid the devastating floods impacting Central Texas.

"Texans are known for their faith, strength, and resilience," said Governor Abbott. "Even as floodwaters raged, neighbors rushed in to rescue, comfort, and bring hope. In times of loss, we turn to God for comfort, healing, and strength. I urge every Texan to join me in prayer this Sunday—for the lives lost, for those still missing, for the recovery of our communities, and for the safety of those on the front lines."

"Governor Abbott encourages all Texans to pause in reflection and prayer this Sunday, July 6, and to seek God's wisdom, peace, and mercy in this time of need for so many Texas families," he added.

For the Governor's full proclamation, click here.

Deadly flooding in Central Texas

The backstory:

Kerr County officials said at least 43 people are dead and several others are still missing.

Among those killed, 28 were adults and 15 were children.

So far, more than 850 people have been rescued.

In the Austin area, four people are dead.