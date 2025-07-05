Expand / Collapse search

Texas flooding: Gov. Abbott declares July 6 as ‘Day of Prayer’

By
Published  July 5, 2025 7:08pm CDT
Weather
FOX 7 Austin
Texas flooding: Georgetown near San Gabriel River

Texas flooding: Georgetown near San Gabriel River

FOX 7 Austin's Clif Thornton has more on people who've been helping their neighbors escape the flooding.

The Brief

    • Gov. Abbott declares July 6 as "Day of Prayer" amid deadly flooding in Central Texas
    • At least 43 people are dead in Kerr County with more than 800 people being rescued
    • In the Austin area, at least four people are dead

AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott has declared July 6 as a "Day of Prayer" amid the devastating floods impacting Central Texas.

"Texans are known for their faith, strength, and resilience," said Governor Abbott. "Even as floodwaters raged, neighbors rushed in to rescue, comfort, and bring hope. In times of loss, we turn to God for comfort, healing, and strength. I urge every Texan to join me in prayer this Sunday—for the lives lost, for those still missing, for the recovery of our communities, and for the safety of those on the front lines."

"Governor Abbott encourages all Texans to pause in reflection and prayer this Sunday, July 6, and to seek God's wisdom, peace, and mercy in this time of need for so many Texas families," he added.

For the Governor's full proclamation, click here.

Deadly flooding in Central Texas

Texas flooding: Williamson, Burnet and Travis

Texas flooding: Williamson, Burnet and Travis

The worst of the flooding began in Kerr County on July 4 and today parts of Travis County and Williamson and Burnet Counties all experienced flash flooding and heavy rainfall. FOX 7 Austin's Katie Pratt has the latest.

The backstory:

Kerr County officials said at least 43 people are dead and several others are still missing. 

Among those killed, 28 were adults and 15 were children. 

So far, more than 850 people have been rescued.

In the Austin area, four people are dead.

