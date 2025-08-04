Texas flooding: Mattress Mack, Gallery Furniture to give away 400 mattresses to flood victims

The Brief Mattress Mack, Gallery Furniture offering free mattresses to those impacted by deadly floods 400 mattresses available for households in eligible zip codes; one mattress per household Mattresses are first-come, first-serve at Lago Vista HS on Saturday, August 9



Mattress Mack and Gallery Furniture are stepping up to help those across Kerr County and the Austin area impacted by the deadly and devastating July 4th floods.

What we know:

Gallery Furniture will be distributing 400 twin, full, queen and king mattresses at Lago Vista High School on Saturday, August 9, from 7-9 a.m. or until all mattresses are gone.

Mattresses will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis; each household is eligible to receive one mattress.

In order to receive a free mattress, participants must:

Have been impacted by recent floods

Bring a valid driver's license with proof of address or approved zip code

Come with a truck or van to take the mattress with them

Eligible zip codes include:

Kerr County

78024 – Hunt, TX

78028 – Kerrville, TX

78029 – Kerrville, TX

78025 – Ingram, TX

78010 – Center Point, TX

78058 – Mountain Home, TX

Travis County

78645 – Lago Vista, TX

78732 – Steiner Ranch

78734 – Hudson Bend, Lakeway

78738 – Bee Cave, Lakeway, and The Hills

78617 – Del Valle, TX

Walker County

77358 – Sandy Creek, TX

Williamson County

76527 – Florence, TX

76530 – Granger, TX

76537 – Jarrell, TX

76573 – Schwertner, TX

76574 – Taylor, TX

76578 – Thrall, TX

78613 – Cedar Park, TX

78615 – Coupland, TX

78626 – Georgetown, TX

78627 – Georgetown, TX

78628 – Georgetown, Andice and Sun City, TX

78630 – Cedar Park, TX

78634 – Hutto, TX

78642 – Liberty Hill

78646 – Leander, TX

78641 – Leander, TX

78664 – Round Rock, TX

78673 – Walburg, TX

78674 – Weir, TX

78680 – Round Rock, TX

78681 – Round Rock, TX

78717 – Austin, TX

78729 – Austin, TX

78633 – Georgetown, TX

Burnet County

78611 – Burnet, TX and Lake Victor

78616 – Dale, TX

78639 – Kingsland, TX

78654 – Marble Falls, South San Gabriel River

78657 – Horseshoe Bay, TX

78669 – Spicewood, TX

78660 – Pflugerville, TX

What they're saying:

"For the past two weeks, we’ve been on the ground in the hardest-hit areas— walking through devastated neighborhoods, helping families clean up debris, and listening to their stories," said Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale. "We’ve sent relief trucks with supplies, but more importantly, we’ve shared a simple message: We love you, we care about you, and we’re here to help."

He added, "We’re incredibly grateful to our partners at Lago Vista High School for opening their doors and hearts to serve as our distribution site, and to the Lago Vista Police Department for their support. Their combined efforts are helping bring hope and healing to flood victims across the Austin Hill Country and beyond. This is what Texas is all about—neighbors showing up for neighbors in times of need."

What you can do:

Gallery Furniture says that they are in need of volunteers to help with setup and to load mattresses into vehicles.

Volunteers will need to arrive at the school at 6 a.m.