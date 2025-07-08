Texas flooding: Resources for those impacted

The Brief Over 100 people dead following weekend floods Businesses, organizations providing resources to those impacted



Over 100 people have died following the devastating flooding across Central Texas this past weekend.

The majority of the deaths are reported in Kerr County, with 87 at last count. Many people are still missing.

Featured article

Many businesses and organizations are providing resources for those impacted by the flooding.

H-E-B

H-E-B volunteers and Partners are out at three sites in Central Texas, handing out disaster relief supplies and recovery kits to impacted residents.

Those in need can visit:

Leander

Location: Round Mountain Baptist Church, 14500 Round Mountain Road, Leander TX 78641

Operational hours: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. | July 8 - until further notice

Burnet

Location: Burnet Train Depot Parking Lot, 401 E Jackson St., Burnet, TX 78611

Operational hours: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. | July 8 - until further notice

Liberty Hill

Location: Liberty Hill Middle School, 13125 TX-29, Liberty Hill, TX 78642

Operational hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | July 8 - until further notice

H-E-B volunteers will be handing out water, snacks and recovery cleaning kits, as well as gift cards and other items. Volunteers will also be providing meals to rescue workers and first responders.

Frost Bank

Frost Bank's Hill Country locations have pledged a $500,000 grant to help with recovery efforts.

Frost says it has also made emergency disaster loans available to borrowers, and the bank has begun contacting customers in affected areas to discuss ways to temporarily defer loan payments if needed.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile teams are on the ground in Kerrville offering free Wi-Fi, device charging and charging supplies, while supplies last. All community members are welcome to stop by any time.

Wi-Fi and device charging will be available at:

T-Mobile Store

Location: 1304 Junction Hwy, Ste 1100, Kerrville, TX 78028

Operational hours: 24 hours

City West Church

Location: 3139 Junction Hwy, Ingram, TX 78025

Operational hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

T-Mobile says it is working closely with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and local authorities to ensure rapid, coordinated support during this critical time.

For more information, click here.

Verizon

Verizon is waiving domestic call/text/data usage from July 7 to August 3 for all consumers (prepaid and postpaid), small business accounts with 50 lines or less, and Verizon Prepaid users on metered plans across 95 zip codes in 28 affected Central Texas counties.

This includes customers of Verizon's prepaid brands like Straight Talk, Total Wireless, Walmart Family Mobile, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, Net 10, Page Plus, Safelink, and Go Smart.

No action is required from customers in the impacted zip codes to receive this relief offer. Further details on eligible Central Texas counties and zip codes are available here.

Verizon says it is also in contact with local public safety and emergency management teams to coordinate any communication needs or support. This includes providing low-earth orbit satellite devices to aid the Texas Department of Public Safety’s drone search and recovery operations.

BetterHelp

BetterHelp is offering three months of free online therapy to support Texans navigating the emotional toll of the flooding.

This initiative removes traditional barriers to care. No insurance is required and the service is 100% virtual, and available anywhere via video, phone, or text.

Most users are matched with a licensed therapist within 48 hours.

Those seeking support due to the flooding can email contact@betterhelp.com to be connected.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health is offering free non-emergency medical care to Texans displaced or impacted by the flooding through its Natural Disaster Hotline.

Adult and pediatric conditions can be effectively diagnosed and treated, including:

Cold and flu symptoms

Sinus problems

Respiratory infections

Allergies

Urinary tract infections

Other non-emergency illnesses

When medically necessary, Teladoc Health can also prescribe medication and refills.

This service is available free of charge to any individual impacted and is not tied to current Teladoc Health membership, client, or health plan accounts.

However, if you are a current member, you must use the hotline to receive free services. If you contact Teladoc through your normal channels or group set-up, you will be charged the standard fees.

Those seeking help can access the hotline at 855-225-5032. Additional information is also available here.

Innova Recovery Center

Innova Recovery Center is offering free trauma counseling for flood victims with full scholarships available for those without insurance.

Services are available in San Antonio, Boerne, and New Braunfels with telehealth nationwide.

For more information on Innova, click here.

This list will be updated as more information comes in.