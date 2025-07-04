Texas flooding: Search and rescue efforts underway in Kerr County

The Brief Search and rescue efforts are underway after "catastrophic" flooding in Kerr County Officials said at least 13 people are dead and several others are missing Comal County officials are warning drivers that the Guadalupe River will rise to "dangerous levels" overnight



"Catastrophic" flooding in Kerr County killed at least 13 people on Friday.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said several others are still missing.

Search and rescue efforts underway

What they're saying:

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick held a press conference Friday with updates on the search and rescue mission for the almost two dozen people missing.

"On a day which is usually for celebration, it's a very tough day in Texas," said Patrick.

As floodwaters swept through children's camps, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick made a promise to scared families.

"We will do everything humanely possible, 24/7, looking at every tree, turning over every rock, whatever it takes if your child is one of those truly missing and not just out of touch to find your daughter," said Patrick.

Multiple girls are unaccounted for at nearby Camp Mystic. Families and friends are posting them to social media.

"It's a tragic event," said Texas DPS Director Freeman Martin. "It's going to be a mass casualty event. We know that. We prepared, we moved resources into the area."

State officials confirm there were 14 helicopters in the air, 12 drones, and more than 500 boots on the ground.

"Many roads are impassible, major roads, minor roads, and once we're able to get some of those roads clear when the rain stops, then we have ten buses ready to go in and pick up the kids," said Patrick.

More than two dozen roads in the area are shut down.

What's next:

At the end of the press conference, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick made one final request.

"You know, we always say in these situations, thoughts and prayers," said Patrick. "I'm asking the people of Texas to do some serious praying this afternoon. On your knees, kind of praying."

Patrick said he's requested the Army Corps of Engineers to look at the dam on Lake Buchanan. They believe it is safe.

He also said he's been in contact with President Trump and the White House staff, who have offered whatever support Texas needs.

Guadalupe River flooding

Dig deeper:

State officials said the Guadalupe River rose more than 26 feet in 45 minutes.

"We don't need people just showing up," said Martin. "This is a very coordinated response. Stay away from the area if you can, stay home with your families."

Other counties, like Comal, are warning drivers that the Guadalupe River will rise to "dangerous levels" overnight, possibly higher than the bridge at Highway 281.

"We're concerned about San Saba down, so there will be more notifications coming out," said Martin. "If you're asked to evacuate, please evacuate."