Texas flooding: Texas House, Senate launch special legislative investigation committees

A new joint committee has been launched to look into the deadly and devastating flooding that swept through the Texas Hill Country in July.

What we know:

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dustin Burrows announced Monday the creation of the General Investigating Committees on the July 2025 Flooding Events.

The committee is to address unanswered questions about what happened.

A time and place for the first joint committee hearing will be decided by the chairs, state Sen. Pete Flores and state Rep. Morgan Meyer.

Also named to the committees include:

State Rep. Joe Moody (D-El Paso), vice House chair

State Rep. Drew Darby (R-San Angelo)

State Rep. Paul Dyson (R-Bryan)

State Rep. Erin Gamez (D-Brownsville)

State Sen. Charles Perry (R-Lubbock), vice Senate chair

State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Tyler)

State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham)

State Sen. Jose Menendez (D-San Antonio)

Sen. Menendez on committee

What they're saying:

"I just want to make sure no other family has to go through this," said State Sen. Menendez.

Menendez spoke to FOX 7 Austin about the message he wants the committee to send.

"Primarily the most important thing is that as families consider sending their children back to these camps next summer, we as policymakers need to make sure that we send a very clear message to each and every camp that there has to be a basic minimum standard for safety, that there are no exceptions."

"I can't tell you off the top of my head what questions we haven't asked but I will tell you as we go through the process everything's going to be on the table," he added.

Menendez said the committee may not be like a jury, but he is committed to bringing meaningful change.

"As a policymaker, we need to make sure that everyone is held accountable at the same level regardless of how old you are, regardless of how long you've been around, regardless though of what you've done for the community," said Menendez.

FOX 7 Austin asked Sen. Menendez if the committee can give the families what they want, accountability, or will lawmakers just set new standards?

"I think that, unfortunately, just like beauty is in the eye of the beholder, accountability might be in the eyes of each individual beholder. All I can tell you is that this committee is probably a forward-looking committee. I don't believe that this committee is not a judge or a jury, and this is not a case trial. Trial. This is a place where we're going to be looking towards the future on how we can make sure we prevent the innocent loss of life."

Flood victims and families speak on need for accountability

Local perspective:

The investigative review by state lawmakers was quickly supported by those impacted by the flooding and those who lost loved ones.

A statement was sent to FOX 7 from Carrie Hanna who lost her daughter.

"This committee is an important step, but it must not be symbolic. We need answers, accountability and reform, so that history doesn't repeat itself," stated Hanna.

That call for accountability was also voiced last week during a hearing on proposed new rules for youth camps.

"Tradition is what caused this," said Michael McCown, who lost his daughter in the flooding.

McCown testified before commissioners for the Texas Department of State Health Services. He spoke in favor of the proposals authorized by state lawmakers in the Special Session and was critical of the pushback by some camp owners.

"There was no legitimate emergency plan for floods, and when the water rose, those responsible for more than 700 children failed spectacularly. Their failure cost our daughters their lives," said McCown.

Camp Mystic statement on new committee

What they're saying:

The owners of Camp Mystic sent the following statement to FOX 7 Austin:

"We look forward to working with the Senate and House General Investigating Committees on the July 2025 flooding events and helping them and the public more fully understand the facts of what happened. We are grateful to Lt. Gov. Patrick and Speaker Burrows for their continued leadership and their efforts to ensure that tragic losses such as those that occurred on July 4 will never happen again."

Lt. Gov, Patrick, in announcing the special committee, noted that the owners of Camp Mystic have not spoken publicly on the record as to what happened. Patrick said he was also shocked to learn that the camp had announced a re-opening plan when there were still unanswered questions.