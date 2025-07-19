Travis County flooding: Disaster declaration updated, some water recreation still limited

article

The Brief Travis County Judge Andy Brown has banned recreational use of Lake Travis within 100 feet of Cow Creek and all of Cow Creek due to flooding. Travis County has paused donations of clothing, food, and other items due to overwhelming generosity, encouraging monetary donations to Travis County CARES. Search efforts continue for four missing individuals, with 10 confirmed fatalities from the flooding.



Travis County Judge Andy Brown has updated part of the disaster declaration associated with the flooding emergency that addresses the use of Lake Travis.

The update bans and prohibits all recreational use of Lake Travis ONLY within 100 feet of the mouth of Cow Creek and all of Cow Creek. This ban does not apply to commercial operators, individuals designated as emergency response by a state or local official or agency, or representatives of a state or local agency that accesses Lake Travis.

Clothing and Food Donations Pause

Travis County and partner organizations would like to thank the public for the outpouring of support. Due to the generosity, the community, neighbors and friends affected by the flood have received donations to help them get back on their feet. At this time, the amount of donations is believed to be more than enough to get through the recovery process.

Travis County and partner organizations are pausing donations on clothing, food, water, drinks, cleaning supplies, and hygiene items. If the public would like to continue offering support, they are encouraged to donate to the local community fund: Travis County CARES. These donations will go directly to those affected by the floods.

Travis County and partner agencies remain focused on providing coordinated emergency response and recovery resources to affected residents while continuing search efforts, health protection, and cleanup operations across the hardest-hit areas.

What they're saying:

"I recognize there is much more work to be done in order to get our communities back to normal, but I do want to thank the group of staff, volunteers, and community members who have done so much to get us this far," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown. "This group of people is driven by their desire to help their neighbors recover from one of the worst days of their lives. We cannot thank them enough."

Update to Disaster Declaration

New Pedestrian Path on Round Mountain Rd: A Travis County contractor has completed a 10-foot-wide asphalt millings pedestrian path between Big Sandy Dr and the Round Mountain Baptist Church. The path will be lit at night and is currently being delineated using construction cones. Those cones will be replaced and upgraded with traffic water barriers. We request the public to remain cautious as the road continues to be a high traffic area.

Travis County CARES Flood Relief Fund: Travis County and the Central Texas Community Foundation have launched the Travis County CARES Fund, providing direct financial aid to flood survivors. All funds will be used within Travis County.

Donate at: ctxcf.networkforgood.com/projects/255420-travis-county-cares-flood-relief

Missing and Fatalities: As of publication, there are 10 confirmed fatalities. Search efforts continue for four individuals unidentified or missing in the flood-affected areas. Information is based on verified data from the Travis County Sheriff's Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office. Texas Task Force 2 Urban Search & Rescue continues operations, and updates will be provided as confirmed.

Resource Center at Danielson Middle School Remains Open

Location: Danielson Middle School, 1061 Collaborative Way, Leander

Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., open daily through the weekend and next week

Transportation: CapMetro from Round Mountain Baptist Church

Services include:

Food (boxes, H-E-B bags, sandwiches, snacks)

Showers and hot meals

Cleaning and hygiene supplies

Public computers, Wi-Fi, charging stations (bring your cord)

Pet supplies (pets welcome)

Health and mental health support

Crisis cleanup and case management

WIC services

Children’s activity area

Partners: Leander ISD, H-E-B, Red Cross, Austin Public Health, WIC, Travis County

FEMA Disaster Assistance: FEMA representatives are available through Wednesday, July 23, 8 a.m.–8 p.m., at Round Mountain Baptist Church to assist with disaster aid applications. Residents may also apply at DisasterAssistance.gov, via the FEMA app, or by calling 1-800-621-3362, 6 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

FEMA Cleanup Guidance

Photograph interior/exterior damage and serial numbers of major appliances

Keep all repair receipts

Separate damaged and undamaged items for insurance

Damage Reporting: Report flood-related damage at: damage.tdem.texas.gov

Debris Pickup & Trash Disposal: Debris collection is ongoing. Only debris placed on the roadside will be picked up. Please refer to the "Debris Pickup" section of the Travis County recovery webpage to see the list of streets and debris assortment guidelines.

A dumpster for household trash only is available north of the Sandy Creek Bridge. Storm debris and yard waste are prohibited.

Burn Ban: A burn ban is in effect through Aug. 5, 2025, in flood-affected northwest Travis County (low-lying areas near creeks). All outdoor burning is prohibited.

Sandy Creek Updates

The temporary low-water crossing at Sandy Creek Bridge is open for two-way traffic.

Local fire protection and EMS services have resumed with complete road access

Several road closures remain:

All roadways previously closed due to flooding are open now unless indicated below.

Closed: Cow Creek (2nd low-water crossing north of 1431)

One Lane Opened: Cottonwood Dr (Near intersection with Long Hollow Trl)

Transportation: CapMetro and Leander ISD buses are running daily, 6 a.m.–7 p.m. from:

Round Mountain Baptist Church

Leander Park & Ride

H-E-B on Hero Way

Resource Center

Volunteer Opportunities: Volunteers are still needed! The Volunteer Reception Center (VRC) is open at Jim Plain Elementary School, 501 S. Brook Dr., Leander, from 8 a.m.–6 p.m. daily.

Volunteers must be 18+

No donations accepted onsite (see donation section above)

You can pre-register at adrn.org/volunteer-opportunities . If the role you’re interested in is full on this page, you can still be assigned to do something else when you just walk-in at the VRC

Well Water Safety: Flooded wells may be contaminated. Disinfect by adding bleach, circulating, letting sit 8–24 hours, then flushing the system. Retest the water before use. Full disinfection instructions are available from the EPA.

Mosquito Protection: The recent rains led to a significant increase in the mosquito population, heightening the risk of diseases such as West Nile virus and Zika. Austin Public Health staff are supporting Travis County with mosquito pool testing in the affected flood areas and remind the public of the four D’s:

Dusk/Dawn: Peak mosquito activity times

Dress: Long sleeves and light-colored, loose-fitting clothes

DEET: Use Use EPA - approved repellent

Drain: Remove standing water near homes

Heat Safety: Staff, volunteers, and residents are asked to stay hydrated, seek shade or A/C, wear light clothing, and avoid strenuous outdoor activity during peak heat.

Travis County residents can visit the Travis County Office of Emergency Management’s webpage for more information on flood recovery and cleanup.