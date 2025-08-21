Texas floods: Couple feels hopeful for help to rebuild

The Brief A couple is feeling hopeful about their home being rebuilt after it was destroyed in flooding $40 million pledged to new housing fund for Kerr County flood victims More than $100 million has been raised through the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund



A couple who lost their home in the July 4th floods is feeling hopeful.

A foundation has committed to utilizing $40 million to help community members with housing needs, including rebuilding their home.

Couple speaks on losing their home

Local perspective:

At a little before 5 a.m. on July 4th, water started seeping into Brenda Espinoza and Mike Trolinger’s home in Kerrville.

"In my living room, I have a lighted 3D cube of my son that I had lost 3 years ago, and it was lit up, and it’s on power, but the power was out in the house and that cube was flashing the light and every time it flashed I could see the water was coming in under the baseboards," Trolinger said.

He said they knew they needed to get out.

"As soon as I opened the back door, we got hit by a wall of water up to our waist, and we just held on to each other," Trolinger said.

They got out safely, but they lost their home and everything inside. They said they didn’t know what they were going to do until they got in touch with Katy Culver of Kerrville Design Build.

"Katy and her team have given us hope," Espinoza said.

Rebuilding homes

Dig deeper:

The builders are utilizing funds through the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country to rebuild their home.

"We feel for you, we’re praying for you, and we’re going to rebuild your home," Austin Dickson, CEO, Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country said.

The foundation has raised more than $100 million.

"This is one of the fastest and the largest philanthropic responses ever mounted by a community foundation," Dickson said.

They have pledged $40 million to help with housing needs in the area.

Related article

"I see no reason whatsoever why all the residents who lost a permanent residence in this region are not only going to have their permanent residence rebuilt, but rebuilt at records speed," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

The foundation has already utilized about $16 million to help hundreds of families, small businesses, volunteer fire departments, and school districts impacted by the floods. They said they plan to utilize the other funds for mental health resources, quality of life needs, and other long-term needs.

"This is not just recovery, it’s rebuilding lives together," Dickson said.

If you were impacted by the floods or want to donate to help those who have been impacted, go to Rebuild Kerr .