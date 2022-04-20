Expand / Collapse search

Texas Game Wardens find 381 whole shark fins inside San Antonio restaurant

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Texas Game Wardens found over 350 whole shark fins at a San Antonio restaurant. 

On April 13, Texas Game Wardens assigned to Bexar County and the K-9 Team performed an inspection at a seafood restaurant in San Antonio.

During the inspection, they found 381 whole shark fins and an additional 29.2 pounds of frozen shark fins inside the restaurant's commercial freezer. 

A case is pending against the restaurant owners and all shark fins were seized as evidence.