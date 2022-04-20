Texas Game Wardens find 381 whole shark fins inside San Antonio restaurant

article

Texas Game Wardens found over 350 whole shark fins at a San Antonio restaurant.

On April 13, Texas Game Wardens assigned to Bexar County and the K-9 Team performed an inspection at a seafood restaurant in San Antonio.

During the inspection, they found 381 whole shark fins and an additional 29.2 pounds of frozen shark fins inside the restaurant's commercial freezer.

A case is pending against the restaurant owners and all shark fins were seized as evidence.