Texas Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration as Tropical Storm Beta approaches

Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for more than two dozen Texas counties as Tropical Storm Beta approaches the coast.

The tropical storm is moving toward the central Texas coast and is expected to make landfall on Monday. On Tuesday, Beta is expected to turn toward the northeast, and it is expected to remain close to the southeast Texas coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Monday, Governor Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 29 counties including: Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Live Oak, Matagorda, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, Sabine, San Augustine, San Patricio, Shelby, Travis, Victoria, and Wharton.

"As Tropical Storm Beta approaches the coast, I urge Texans in the path of the storm to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from flooding, storm surge, and other impacts from this severe weather," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas is working closely with local officials on the ground to provide the resources our communities need to respond to Tropical Storm Beta and keep residents safe."

Tropical Storm Beta has already caused storm surge and some street flooding.

On Monday, the tropical storm had maximum sustained winds at 50 mph. It is forecast to weaken once it moves inland.

