Texas Governor Greg Abbott issues directive keeping college tuition frozen for upcoming school year

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The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott has directed all Texas public colleges and universities to freeze undergraduate tuition and fees for the 2026–2027 academic year. The state has backed the ongoing freeze with hundreds of millions in investments, including $328 million in added financial aid during the 2025 budget cycle. While this directive locks in rates for the upcoming school year, Abbott plans to work with lawmakers in the next legislative session to extend the freeze into future years.



Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday issued a directive reinforcing a freeze on undergraduate tuition and fees at all public institutions of higher education in Texas for the upcoming academic year.

Tuition freeze extended

In a letter sent to college and university presidents, Abbott made clear that his November 2024 directive remains fully in effect and that no undergraduate tuition or fees should be increased for the 2026–2027 academic school year. The freeze applies to all public two-year and four-year institutions, including both general academic and health-related schools.

What they're saying:

"Higher education must be attainable for Texas students and families," Abbott said in a statement. "Access to affordable, high-quality higher education is essential to ensure Texans learn the skills needed to secure family-sustaining jobs and meet the demands of a growing workforce."

Undergraduate tuition and fees at Texas public institutions have remained frozen since 2023. While the state legislature previously codified the freeze for general academic four-year universities, Abbott emphasized that his executive directive encompasses all public higher education systems.

State officials noted that the tuition freeze has been paired with significant state investments intended to offset institutional costs and support affordability. In 2023, the state invested more than $680 million to reform community college funding and expand degree pathways. Additionally, during the 2025 budget cycle, Texas increased student financial aid funding by $328 million to expand access to state financial aid programs for eligible students.

What's next:

Abbott indicated he plans to work with the legislature during its next session to extend the tuition freeze into future academic years.