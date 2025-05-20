Texas lawmakers tackle housing crisis by loosening zoning rules in big cities

article

The Brief Texas lawmakers passed legislation Tuesday allowing the construction of multifamily and mixed-use residential areas in areas previously zoned for offices, warehouses and retail. The bill would also allow for the conversion of offices, retial spaces and warehouses that are less than 5 years old. The bill limits the amount of restrictions that cities can place on the developments.



A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers has passed legislation that would relax the rules on land zoning, allowing multifamily and mixed-use housing to be built in areas not zoned for residential and allowing the conversion of some buildings to housing in an effort to address the lack of housing in larger cities.

Senate Bill 840

Senate Bill 840 allows the construction of multifamily and mixed-use developments in areas that have previously been zoned for offices, stores or warehouses. The bill limits the amount of restrictions a city can place on developments.

Under the bill, cities must allow at least 36 units per acre of land and allow buildings to be constructed to at least 45 feet tall or what is allowed for commercial buildings in the area.

If the proposed development meets the requirements laid out, then the permits must be approved automatically.

The bill blocks cities from imposing special limits or demands just because the development includes housing.

Conversion of commercial buildings

The bill would also allow for the conversion of office buildings, retail sites and warehouses into mixed-use or multifamily residential homes.

The building must be less than five years old at the time of the proposal and at least 65% of the building and 65% of each floor of the building being converted must be used for housing.

The bill would block a city from requiring traffic studies, new parking spaces, road upgrades or fees, major utility upgrades and design changes beyond code standards.

The bill would only apply to cities with a population of more than 150,000 people that are located at least partially in a county with more than 300,000 people.

Why you should care:

According to the comptroller of public accounts, Texas needed 300,000 homes in 2021 in order to keep up with the state's growth.

What's next:

The bill has cleared both chambers in the Texas Capitol and heads to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.