Texas man charged after Friday officer-involved shooting in Bell County

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The Brief Brian Keith Fikac, 53, faces a first-degree felony charge after an officer-involved shooting Friday in Bell County that left him and a deputy injured. Responding to a domestic disturbance and mental health crisis, deputies fired their weapons after Fikac displayed a rifle; three deputies are now on paid leave. Both the suspect and the deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into the shooting.



A Central Texas man faces a first-degree felony charge following a weekend officer-involved shooting that left both the suspect and a sheriff's deputy injured, authorities said.

Officer-involved shooting

The Bell County District Attorney’s Office has charged Brian Keith Fikac, 53, of Holland, with aggravated assault against a public servant. Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey issued an arrest warrant and set Fikac's bond at $500,000.

The backstory:

The incident began Friday at 12:37 p.m. when the Bell County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a violent domestic disturbance involving an individual experiencing a mental health crisis. Deputies responded to a home in the 18000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2268, just east of Holland.

According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made contact with a reporting party and then attempted to engage Fikac. During the encounter, Fikac displayed what deputies believed to be a firearm, prompting them to discharge their service weapons.

Investigators confirmed a rifle was later recovered from the scene.

Fikac sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the gunfire and remains hospitalized under the sheriff's custody at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, where he is also being treated for unrelated medical conditions.

No deputies were struck by gunfire, though one deputy sustained an unspecified injury during the encounter. The deputy was treated and released from Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and will continue to receive follow-up medical care.

In accordance with agency policy, three deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Texas Rangers completed their on-scene investigation late Saturday night and are leading the independent investigation into the shooting. Sheriff's officials said they have turned over body-worn camera footage to both the Rangers and the district attorney's office.