Rainey Street shooting: Austin police arrest suspect

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The Brief Austin police arrest a suspect in connection to Rainey Street shooting on July 26 A second suspect police was looking for was found to have not been involved The shooting on July 26 left one man seriously injured



The Austin Police Department has arrested one of the suspects it was searching for after a shooting on Rainey Street on July 26.

On August 1, APD says 20-year-old Bryan Bouray was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

APD had been looking for a second suspect, but officials say it was determined that person was not involved in the robbery or the shooting.

The person was determined to be a witness and detectives are no longer looking for information in regard to his involvement or his identity.

The backstory:

APD said on July 26, at around 1:23 a.m., two suspects robbed and shot a victim multiple times in the 80 block of Rainey Street.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired and when they arrived they found a victim suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Videos captured by people watching from nearby apartment balconies show emergency crews placing the injured man on a stretcher before taking him to an ambulance.

Witnesses said the entertainment district was crowded when multiple gunshots rang out, sending people running.

What they're saying:

FOX 7 Austin spoke to the victim's brother, who wished to stay anonymous.

"He's a good guy, he's happy all the time. He was with a group of his best friends," the victim's brother said.

He told FOX 7 that his brother was out celebrating his own birthday at the time of the shooting. By early Sunday morning, the group he was with had left, and his brother decided to order a ride.

"He left the bars and was waiting on the side of the street near Paseo when a random stranger came up to him and just started talking to him on the other side of the road while he waited for his Uber. They spoke for just a couple of minutes. Almost simultaneously, there was some whispering behind him," said the victim’s brother.

He claims that’s when someone took the hat his brother was wearing. At this point, he says his brother realized the stranger he was talking to was a part of a group.

"He turned to go retrieve his hat, took a couple of steps, and that's when he realized that the person he had been talking to was in a larger group, and one of the members of that group pulled the gun out and started shooting at him," the victim’s brother told FOX 7, saying his brother tried to get the hat back peacefully.

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"He turned, not aggressive or anything. He turned like, ‘Okay, give me my hat back. Ha ha, nothing serious, let me go get my hat back.’ And then he got shot."

He says his brother was shot six times. One bullet went into his hand, while two more passed between the bones in his forearm. Another bullet shattered his humerus, while two more went into his back. His brother was taken to a hospital and has already begun a long road to recovery.

The victim's brother tells FOX 7 that the victim had surgery and would need to have his upper arm repaired.

"His whole life has come to a stop right now, and for the next couple of months, he's going to have to go through rehab."

The victim in this shooting is also wishing to remain anonymous, but his brother tells FOX 7 he may decide to come forward at a later time.