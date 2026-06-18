Texas man found guilty of threatening to overthrow U.S. government

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The Brief A federal jury found 25-year-old Jay Anthony Villarreal guilty of interstate threatening communication. Prosecutors said Villarreal left his home in Hondo to conduct an attack in Washington D.C. in 2025. Friends and family reported social media posts made by Villarreal to authorities and convinced him to return home before the attack could be carried out.



A federal jury found a 25-year-old Hondo man guilty of attempting to overthrow the government.

Jay Anthony Villarreal was convicted of one count of interstate threatening communication.

Prosecutors said Villareal left his home on June 28, 2025, armed with an AR-15, a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, and a 9mm semi-automatic pistol with the intention of carrying out an attack on Washington D.C. to overthrow the government. They said a police scanner, binoculars, a Bible and a copy of the Texas Penal Code were found in Villarreal’s vehicle.

Friends of Villarreal saw social media posts he made and reported him to authorities, according to U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Justin Simmons. Simmons said multiple friends and family sent messages to Villareal while he was driving to Washington D.C. which prompted him to turn around and go back home.

What they're saying:

"Threats of violence against the U.S. government or the community, particularly when coupled with access to firearms, demand the utmost seriousness," Daniel Faith, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI San Antonio Field Office, said. "We commend the Hondo Police Department for its swift action and prompt reporting to the FBI. We also would like to thank members of the community who saw something and reported their concerns to law enforcement."

Villarreal’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.