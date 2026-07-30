Paxton promises ‘must-watch’ debate but has not accepted proposed dates

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The Brief James Talarico accepted three proposed U.S. Senate debates in September and October, but Ken Paxton has not agreed to those dates. Paxton’s campaign says he will debate Talarico and is close to finalizing an agreement with a media outlet. Recent polling shows a competitive race, with Talarico leading Paxton by five points.



James Talarico said dates have been set for three U.S. Senate debates, but his opponent, Ken Paxton, has not yet agreed to those dates.

Paxton has agreed to debate Talarico, and Paxton advisor Nick Maddux said they were close to an agreement with one outlet and an announcement would be coming soon.

What they're saying:

"What we won't do is negotiate through Talarico's press shop or let him hand-pick a moderator whose politics match his own nor would we expect him to enter a debate with us where a moderator matches our own politics," Maddux said.

Talarico's team, in a press release, said they agreed to debates in the Rio Grande Valley, Dallas and Austin.

The proposed debate schedule is:

NBC/Telemundo/Hearst: Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. in the Rio Grande Valley

WFAA/TEGNA: Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. in Dallas

KXAN/Nexstar: Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. in Austin

The other side:

"Debate times and locations have been set. I’ve accepted. We’ll see if Ken Paxton has the courage to show up, or if he’ll run away like usual," Talarico said.

Talarico leads Paxton in latest poll

A series of debates could be a determining factor in a Senate race that's been polling close since the candidates were decided.

The latest poll shows Talarico with a five-point lead over Paxton, with 14% undecided.

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While Paxton has not traditionally engaged in debates with political opponents, Maddux said this race would have a debate that would be "must-watch television."

"Texans deserve a fair side-by-side comparison, not political theater. There will be a debate in this race, and it will be must-watch television, because Texans are finally going to hear James Talarico answer for transitioning children, supporting boys in girls' sports, defunding the police, and demonizing the oil and gas industry that fuels the Texas economy," Maddux said.

Talarico, on the other hand, seemed less than convinced Paxton would show up to debate.

"Ken Paxton’s handlers claim he’s willing to debate, but every time a reporter asks a question, he literally runs away. He hasn’t set foot on a debate stage in over a decade and refuses to answer the public’s questions because he's not a public servant — he’s a puppet," Talarico said.