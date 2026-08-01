AMBER Alert issued in Texas for missing San Antonio sisters

article

The Brief Texas authorities issued a statewide AMBER Alert for missing sisters Fidely Alvarez-Mauricio, 10, and Neidy Alvarez-Mauricio, 13, who were last seen early Saturday in San Antonio. Police are searching for 48-year-old Pedro Alvarez-Castillo in connection with the abduction. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or dial 911.



Texas authorities issued a statewide AMBER Alert early Saturday for two girls who were reported abducted in San Antonio and are believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

What we know:

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for 10-year-old Fidely Alvarez-Mauricio and 13-year-old Neidy Alvarez-Mauricio, who were last seen around 1 a.m. on Saturday in the 1200 block of Logwood Avenue in San Antonio.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Fidely Alvarez Mauricio (Texas DPS)

Fidely is described as a Black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black-and-white striped gown and sandals.

Neidy is described as a Black female, 5 feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shower cap, black shirt, pink pajama pants and sandals.

Dig deeper:

Authorities are looking for Pedro Alvarez-Castillo, 48, in connection with the abduction.

Pedro Alvarez-Castillo

He is described as a Black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head. Police said he was last seen in San Antonio.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the children's whereabouts is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911 immediately if the children are seen.