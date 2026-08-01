AMBER Alert issued in Texas for missing San Antonio sisters
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Texas authorities issued a statewide AMBER Alert early Saturday for two girls who were reported abducted in San Antonio and are believed to be in grave or immediate danger.
What we know:
The San Antonio Police Department is searching for 10-year-old Fidely Alvarez-Mauricio and 13-year-old Neidy Alvarez-Mauricio, who were last seen around 1 a.m. on Saturday in the 1200 block of Logwood Avenue in San Antonio.
Fidely Alvarez Mauricio (Texas DPS)
Fidely is described as a Black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black-and-white striped gown and sandals.
Neidy is described as a Black female, 5 feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shower cap, black shirt, pink pajama pants and sandals.
Dig deeper:
Authorities are looking for Pedro Alvarez-Castillo, 48, in connection with the abduction.
Pedro Alvarez-Castillo
He is described as a Black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head. Police said he was last seen in San Antonio.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the children's whereabouts is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911 immediately if the children are seen.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety.