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Texas man gets 13 years in prison for shipping fake drugs across US

By
FOX Local
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 13, 2026 12:32 PM CST
Published November 13, 2026 12:32 PM CST

The Brief

    • Felix Samuel Flores-Novas, of Austin, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for shipping counterfeit drugs across the country.
    • Federal prosecutors said that Flores-Novas was part of a group that shipped over 3,000 parcels containing the drugs over the course of a year.
    • Among the narcotics that were shipped were methamphetamine, along with fake oxycodeon, Adderall and alprazolam pills.

COVINGTON, Ky. - A Texas man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison last week for shipping thousands of packages of drugs across the country.

What we know:

Felix Samuel Flores-Novas, 31, of Austin, was sent to prison for 13 years on federal charges of unlawful distribution of a counterfeit drug and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
According to federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Kentucky, Flores-Novas was among a group operating an online drug trafficking organization, which sold a variety of narcotics via the internet. 

Prosecutors said Flores-Novas shipped more than 3,000 parcels of narcotics between Oct. 1, 2024, and Nov. 5, 2025, including methamphetamine and fake oxycodone, Adderall and alprazolam (Xanax) pills.

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Routine traffic stop leads to major drug bust with over 700 pounds of meth and fentanyl found in vehicle
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Routine traffic stop leads to major drug bust with over 700 pounds of meth and fentanyl found in vehicle

A routine traffic stop in Nevada turned into a major drug bust after a trained narcotics detecting K-9 alerted deputies to the presence of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine in the vehicle.

What they're saying:

"Whether you’re selling illegal drugs on the internet or on the street corner, law enforcement is going to find you and hold you accountable for your actions," said FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge Jason Cromartie.

The Source: Information in this story came from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

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